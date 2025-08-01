12:34
USD 87.45
EUR 100.13
RUB 1.08
English

Cabinet optimizes issuance of licenses and certificates in construction

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the procedure for issuing licenses and state qualification certificates to specialists in the field of architecture and construction. These innovations are aimed at simplifying and digitalizing procedures, increasing transparency and quality control of professionals.

According to the amendments, qualification certificates will now be issued electronically and included in the online registry. This will allow all interested parties to promptly receive reliable information about the availability and status of certificates.

Additionally, confirmation of work experience can now be verified by the employer’s assurance, making the application process easier—especially for temporarily unemployed applicants.

The revised procedure also outlines a detailed framework for legal measures against certified specialists. Depending on the severity of the violation, specialists may receive a warning, temporary suspension of the certificate, or its cancellation. The possibility of appealing decisions in an administrative manner has also been introduced.

Particular attention is paid to liability for providing false information when preparing documents for licensing.

The resolution will come into force in 15 days.
views: 143
