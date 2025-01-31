Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan agree to deepen strategic partnership

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov during a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Almaty. They discussed strengthening cooperation in key sectors of the economy and confirmed their commitment to implementing previously reached agreements, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

«Kazakhstan is our good neighbor, a brotherly state and one of our main trading partners. Last year, bilateral relations entered a new stage of development,» Adylbek Kasymaliev noted.

Olzhas Bektenov congratulated him on his appointment to the post and invited him to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan. He emphasized that Kyrgyzstan remains a strategic ally and key partner in the region.

During the talks, the parties discussed:

Progress of agreements made during President Sadyr Japarov’s official visit to Kazakhstan on April 18-19, 2024;

Plans to develop trade and economic ties, including increasing mutual supply volumes;

Joint projects in transportation and energy sectors aimed at strengthening regional integration;

Expansion of investment cooperation, particularly in industry and logistics.

Kazakhstan is one of Kyrgyzstan’s top trade partners. In 2023, trade turnover between the two countries exceeded $1.3 billion, and in 2024, the parties intensified joint infrastructure initiatives.

Special attention is paid to: