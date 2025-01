Defender of Kyrgyzstan’s national team Tamirlan Kozubaev signed a contract with the Indonesian club Persita. The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported on social media.

Previously, Tamirlan Kozubaev played for Hong Kong Eastern, where he played 75 matches, scored nine goals and made three assists. He was the captain of the club and was recognized as the best defender of the club for the 2023-2024 season. He won the 2024 National Cup with this club.

«We are proud of Tamirlan’s success and wish him good luck in his new club!» the KFU noted.