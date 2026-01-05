Native of Kyrgyzstan among top 0.4 percent of people with highest IQ in world

Aida Donbaeva, a native of Kyrgyzstan, became a member of Mensa at the age of 20 — the world’s largest and oldest international organization for people with a high intelligence quotient. She shared the details with a 24.kg news agency journalist.

In early June 2024, Aida Donbaeva took the official international Mensa IQ test in the Czech Republic. The test was administered in person in one of the classrooms of the Czech Technical University (ČVUT) under the supervision of an examiner. The test was time-limited and included 30–40 logical tasks designed to evaluate pattern recognition, structural analysis, and the ability to find solutions quickly.

According to the results, her IQ score was 140 on the Stanford—Binet scale, which corresponds to the 99.6th percentile. This means she is among the top 0.4 percent of people with the highest intelligence scores worldwide. After receiving the results, Aida Donbaeva was officially invited to join Mensa. Membership in the organization is open to individuals with a score of 130 or higher (98th percentile). By the end of summer 2024, she became a full member of Mensa.

Aida noted that she did not initially set a goal of joining Mensa.

«I decided to take the test mostly out of curiosity. I wanted to assess my abilities in an international format. Only after receiving the results did I realize that this was not just a number, but an opportunity to become part of a global intellectual community,» she said.

Mensa brings together people from around the world and provides opportunities for personal development, communication, and participation in educational and cultural initiatives.

«For me, Mensa is a space where people can think differently, feel differently, yet still be on the same wavelength,» she added.

Aida Donbaeva graduated from Aichurek Lyceum in Bishkek in 2022. She later enrolled in a university in Cyprus, majoring in Artificial Intelligence Engineering, but after a year decided to continue her education in Europe. She moved to the Czech Republic, where she learned the language within a year. Currently, Aida Donbaeva is a second-year student in an IT program at the University of Pardubice.

She emphasized that none of this would have been possible without the support of her family, expressing gratitude to her loved ones for their contribution to her education and their belief in her abilities.