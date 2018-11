Bishkekteploenergo will install solar batteries at Rotor boiler house. Press service of the city administration reported.

According to it, 400 solar panels with components and equipment for installation were purchased and delivered from the Czech Republic. Flat collectors were chosen, as they are characterized by maximum simplicity and reliability of the design.

The solar panels will be fixed at a height of 8 meters.

In 2017, solar batteries were installed at Gagarin and Ortho-Sai boiler houses.