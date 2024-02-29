Kyrgyzstanis can participate in scholarship program of MFA of Romania

Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic can apply for participation in the scholarship program provided by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

According to it, applications for the 2024-2025 academic year are accepted until March 16 through the websites https://studyinromania.gov.ro or https://scholarships.studyinromania.gov.ro .

«The candidate must create an account on the online platform, fill in the requested data and upload the required documents,» the ministry noted.

Scholarships are not awarded in the fields of medicine, dentistry or pharmacy.

More details can be found on the website of the Ministry of Education at the link.