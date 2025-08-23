18:39
President of Kyrgyzstan opens new building of military unit in Bishkek

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part in the event dedicated to the Day of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the opening of new buildings and structures of military unit No. 7702 in Bishkek. The press service of the head of state reported.

The event was attended by the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, the Minister of Internal Affairs Ulan Niyazbekov, veterans and personnel.

Sadyr Japarov recalled that the previous building, built in 1966, was designed for 200 military personnel, but more than 300 people served in it. He noted that the new infrastructure meets modern requirements and will provide decent conditions for the military.

«Today you see a new town. Modern conditions have been created here: from barracks to an ethno-guest house. A total of 22 facilities with a total area of ​​2,000 square meters have been built. The internal troops are provided with modern digital means and material and technical resources, which will increase their efficiency,» the president said.

He emphasized that today it is necessary to use the most advanced military technologies — unmanned aerial vehicles, remotely controlled vehicles and others. Given these challenges, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has introduced the Digital Army system and is implementing the Digital Officer program.

«Dear soldiers! Use the conditions created by the state for the good. Never retreat from the sacred duty — to serve the Fatherland. Ensuring the safety of the people, preventing crime, conscientiously fulfill your duties and proudly bear the title of a soldier of the internal troops,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He noted that the troops are provided with the necessary specialized military equipment. Ten new buildings have been built and commissioned, another 30 have been reconstructed. The Digital Police system operates in all units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including the internal troops.

By order of Sadyr Japarov, the first stage of Safe Country project was launched.

«In the future, we will expand it to all regions, which will allow us to take security to a new level. After all, without security, there can be no development and prosperity,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

The President familiarized himself with the military town (headquarters, club, sports complex, canteen, warehouses, medical center and other infrastructure buildings) and special equipment.
