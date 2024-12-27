12:17
Facts of illegal privatization of hospital property in Kochkor-Ata revealed

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) has revealed facts of illegal privatization of buildings and land plots belonging to Kochkor-Ata territorial hospital. The press center of the SCNS reported.

It was found out during the inspection that from 1993 to 2009, the southern territorial department of the State Property Management Fund and local authorities of Kochkor-Ata systematically alienated objects that were on the hospital’s balance sheet. As a result, four administrative buildings and part of the maternity ward were illegally privatized. A territory with a total area of ​​28 ares was also alienated, where two residential buildings, two private clinics and five pharmacies were subsequently built.

According to the decree of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic No. 37 dated February 16, 1995, it was prohibited to sell social infrastructure facilities to private individuals. Moreover, in accordance with Article 44 of the Land Code, buildings and structures are inextricably linked to the land plots on which they are located, which excludes their separate alienation.

The SCNS, together with the prosecutor’s office, has already begun the process of returning the objects and land to the balance sheet of the city hospital.
