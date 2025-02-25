Social infrastructure facilities worth 341.8 million soms returned to state

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan returned several social infrastructure facilities that previously belonged to Ular Poultry Farm OJSC in Birdik village, Alamedin district of Chui region to municipal ownership. The press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the prosecutor’s inspection revealed that these facilities, in violation of the requirements of the law, were not transferred to municipal ownership in a timely manner during the privatization of the enterprise, and they illegally remained at the disposal of the joint-stock company.

A first aid station, a bathhouse, a post office, a club, a park, and a water tower, located on a land plot of 3.32 hectares.

The following facilities were returned to municipal ownership:

The total value of the property is 341,857 million soms.