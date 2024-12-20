Sadyr Japarov tells about property returned to state

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said today, December 20, at the third People’s Kurultai that state reforms are aimed at restoring justice and returning illegally privatized property to the people.

«In the past, factories, plants, land plots and strategic facilities became the prey of those who used their positions and connections. This caused enormous damage to the state, depriving it of assets, jobs and billions of dollars in income that could have been spent on education, health care and other needs of the people,» he noted.

The fight against illegal enrichment was difficult, but necessary. Sadyr Japarov

«We are returning stolen property to the state, restoring justice. Thanks to the work of law enforcement agencies — the State Committee for National Security, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the prosecutor’s office — assets worth billions of soms are being returned to the country’s treasury,» he explained.

The head of state denied the accusations of violation of property rights, explaining that it only concerns illegally acquired property.

«The state will never encroach on property acquired legally. However, those who have enriched themselves through theft, fraud and abuse should realize that their unpunished luxurious life has come to an end,» he assured.

Sadyr Japarov said that these measures not only restore justice, but also strengthen the people’s trust in the government.

«The country’s property should not serve greedy people, but all the people and the state. The rule of law is not just words. We are building Kyrgyzstan, where laws are respected and followed by everyone,» he emphasized.

The president said in conclusion that the reforms will continue.

«Justice is above personal interests, and the fate of the republic is more important than any achievements. The Kyrgyz Republic will become an advanced legal state, where business is conducted honestly, and property serves the people,» he said.