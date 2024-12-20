13:41
USD 87.00
EUR 90.55
RUB 0.84
English

Sadyr Japarov tells about property returned to state

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said today, December 20, at the third People’s Kurultai that state reforms are aimed at restoring justice and returning illegally privatized property to the people.

«In the past, factories, plants, land plots and strategic facilities became the prey of those who used their positions and connections. This caused enormous damage to the state, depriving it of assets, jobs and billions of dollars in income that could have been spent on education, health care and other needs of the people,» he noted.

The fight against illegal enrichment was difficult, but necessary.

Sadyr Japarov

«We are returning stolen property to the state, restoring justice. Thanks to the work of law enforcement agencies — the State Committee for National Security, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the prosecutor’s office — assets worth billions of soms are being returned to the country’s treasury,» he explained.

The head of state denied the accusations of violation of property rights, explaining that it only concerns illegally acquired property.

«The state will never encroach on property acquired legally. However, those who have enriched themselves through theft, fraud and abuse should realize that their unpunished luxurious life has come to an end,» he assured.

Sadyr Japarov said that these measures not only restore justice, but also strengthen the people’s trust in the government.

«The country’s property should not serve greedy people, but all the people and the state. The rule of law is not just words. We are building Kyrgyzstan, where laws are respected and followed by everyone,» he emphasized.

The president said in conclusion that the reforms will continue.

«Justice is above personal interests, and the fate of the republic is more important than any achievements. The Kyrgyz Republic will become an advanced legal state, where business is conducted honestly, and property serves the people,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/314885/
views: 27
Print
Related
Illegal sale of property for 26 million soms revealed at Defense Ministry base
Plant in Balykchy worth 288 million soms returned to state
Raiymbek Matraimov transfers property worth $60 million to state
1,800 people legalize their property in Kyrgyzstan
26 objects allegedly belonging to Matraimov seized in Kara-Suu
President Sadyr Japarov tells about own property he legalized
More than 100 apartments transferred to ownership of Bishkek City Hall
Kyrgyzstan to simplify procedure for registration of rights to real estate
Illicit enrichment: SCNS tells about property of Tuigunaaly Abdraimov
Property of Sapar Isakov planned to be seized
Popular
Akylbek Japarov leaves post of Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov leaves post of Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan
Automobile production increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan Automobile production increased significantly in Kyrgyzstan
Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
Akylbek Japarov officially relieved of post of Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov officially relieved of post of Cabinet Chairman
20 December, Friday
13:34
Sadyr Japarov tells about property returned to state Sadyr Japarov tells about property returned to state
13:13
Sadyr Japarov: Victory over corruption is responsibility of every citizen
12:48
Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan's economy is reaching new level of development
12:28
Nurlan Shakiev proposes dividing Ministry of Education into several parts
12:22
President threatens to fire law enforcers for concealing domestic violence