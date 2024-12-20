10:39
Waste processing plant in Bishkek: Mayor of city holds press tour

Mayor of the city, Aibek Dzhunushaliev, held a press tour of the construction site of an eco-technological plant for processing solid municipal waste, which will generate electricity. The facility is being built on the territory of Bishkek Sanitary Landfill municipal enterprise.

As the mayor noted, the plant will be the first enterprise of this scale and purpose in the country. Its area will be 12 hectares.

At the moment, the foundations for the administrative building and the main building have been made, concrete work has been completed up to the 4th floor.

For the convenience of transporting waste and equipment, an access road is being built according to Chinese standards — more than 1,000 meters have been laid. The laying of 35,000 cubic meters of gravel on the territory of the construction site has been completed.

A temporary dormitory for 500 workers from China and an office for the company’s employees have been built at the site. More than 200 specialists are currently involved in the construction.

At the first stage, the plant is designed to process 1,000 tons of waste per day with the production of 460 megawatts of electricity daily (180,000 megawatts per year). In the future, it is planned to increase the capacity of the enterprise to dispose up to 3,000 tons of waste per day.

Construction work is on schedule, the project is planned to be completed by December 2025. The total investment will be $95 million.
