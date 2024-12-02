Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev took part in the 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format, which took place in Chengdu (China).

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of interaction between the Central Asian states and China, emphasizing the intensification of cooperation since the Central Asia — China summit held in Xi’an in May 2023.

Summarizing the results of the partnership since the Xi’an meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia and China, the parties outlined further plans within the framework of the adopted mechanisms and platforms on specific key areas of cooperation for the near future.

They exchanged views on cooperation in the fields of politics, trade, agriculture, investment attraction, green economy, energy, climate change and environmental protection, transport and customs. In addition, issues of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, tourism and high technologies, as well as topical issues on the international agenda and interaction within the framework of the UN, SCO and other organizations were discussed.

The Foreign Ministers paid special attention to the issue of the substantive part of the upcoming second Central Asia-China summit in 2025.

In his speech, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev stressed that Central Asia and China have significant potential for economic growth and development. «Our region is located at the intersection of ancient trade routes, and today, in the era of globalization, we have the opportunity to revive the role of Central Asia as a transit and logistics hub,» he said.

The minister also noted the importance of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction project, which is designed to become an important link of the One Belt, One Road, open new ways for trade, strengthen economic ties and improve people’s living standards.