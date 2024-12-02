16:11
USD 86.80
EUR 91.76
RUB 0.80
English

Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev took part in the 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format, which took place in Chengdu (China).

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of interaction between the Central Asian states and China, emphasizing the intensification of cooperation since the Central Asia — China summit held in Xi’an in May 2023.

Summarizing the results of the partnership since the Xi’an meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia and China, the parties outlined further plans within the framework of the adopted mechanisms and platforms on specific key areas of cooperation for the near future.

They exchanged views on cooperation in the fields of politics, trade, agriculture, investment attraction, green economy, energy, climate change and environmental protection, transport and customs. In addition, issues of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, tourism and high technologies, as well as topical issues on the international agenda and interaction within the framework of the UN, SCO and other organizations were discussed.

The Foreign Ministers paid special attention to the issue of the substantive part of the upcoming second Central Asia-China summit in 2025.

In his speech, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev stressed that Central Asia and China have significant potential for economic growth and development. «Our region is located at the intersection of ancient trade routes, and today, in the era of globalization, we have the opportunity to revive the role of Central Asia as a transit and logistics hub,» he said.

The minister also noted the importance of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction project, which is designed to become an important link of the One Belt, One Road, open new ways for trade, strengthen economic ties and improve people’s living standards.
link: https://24.kg/english/312825/
views: 228
Print
Related
Minister Kulubaev to participate Central Asia – China ministerial meeting
Imports of electric scooters from China to Kyrgyzstan increased four times
Chinese Ambassador completes diplomatic mission in Kyrgyzstan
Attack on Chinese workers' camp in Tajikistan: One killed, four injured
Investment volumes in Kyrgyzstan's economy from China and Russia almost equal
Kyrgyzstan's national stand to be presented at import exhibition in China
Kyrgyzstan introduces visa-free regime for organized tourist groups from China
Chinese company to build coal belt conveyor on Kyrgyzstan's border
Foreign Minister Kulubaev talks over phone with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy
Akylbek Japarov: Trade between Kyrgyzstan and China reached almost $20 billion
Popular
Illegal sale of property for 26 million soms revealed at Defense Ministry base Illegal sale of property for 26 million soms revealed at Defense Ministry base
Georgia suspends EU accession talks: Rallies begin Georgia suspends EU accession talks: Rallies begin
Edil Baisalov explains problems with Mir cards by mercantile interests of banks Edil Baisalov explains problems with Mir cards by mercantile interests of banks
Hackers steal $17 million from Central Bank of Uganda Hackers steal $17 million from Central Bank of Uganda
2 December, Monday
15:11
Human Rights Documentary Film Festival to be held in Bishkek Human Rights Documentary Film Festival to be held in Bi...
15:00
Bishkek Mayor proposes monthly mental health tests for bus drivers
14:51
Kyrgyzstanis win 31 medals at Mas-Wrestling World Championship in Bishkek
14:43
Kulubaev attends 5th meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asia-China format
14:33
Manas International Airport JSC may change its name