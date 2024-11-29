Kamchybek Tashiev tells about investigation of cases against SCNS employees

Opening a new building of the Pervomaysky and Sverdlovsky district departments of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), Kamchybek Tashiev told about the investigation of cases against some employees from the Investigative Department for Particularly Important Cases.

He called on his subordinates to work «for the sake of the future, and not in the interests of one or two days.»

«Everything will come to light, even if you conduct operations in your personal interests, and not in the interests of the state. This will become known sooner or later. If not today, then tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. There are two or three employees among you, who, six months or a year ago, while working for the 6th Department, committed a crime. I have ordered an investigation, and everything will come to light soon. I will dig it all up. If you take bribes in the cases, which I assign, you will definitely be held accountable. The state creates all the necessary conditions for you. This is done so that you serve honestly,» the SCNS Chairman said.

Kamchybek Tashiev added that his heart aches when one of the employees is detained, but he is obliged to do so.

«If I show leniency to someone, it will lead to chaos,» he said.