Kyrgyzstanis won two medals at the Korea Open 2024 International Freestyle Wrestling Tournament, which is being held in Incheon on November 20-25. The Wrestling Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Dilnaz Sazanova won a gold medal, and Gulnur Tashtanbekova — a bronze in the weight category up to 68 kilograms.

The men’s freestyle wrestling competitions start today.