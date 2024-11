Queues have been observed at gas stations since November 21. As drivers told 24.kg news agency, there is a shortage of autogas in Bishkek.

The head of the Association of Oil Traders of the Kyrgyz Republic Kanat Eshatov toldthat there are no problems with gas.

«There are few railroad rolling stock in Russia, and supplies are coming, but in smaller quantities. The issue will be resolved in a few days,» he said.