Construction of section of Balykchy-Bokonbaevo-Karakol road nearing completion

Work at the first stage of construction of Balykchy-Bokonbaevo-Karakol is nearing completion. The Association of Road Builders and Construction Workers reports.

The work is being carried out by Kyrgyz Zhol Kurulush contractor company.

Two-layer stone mastic asphalt concrete is being laid on the first 25 kilometers; its thickness is 6 centimeters. Road markings are being applied, and metal fences are being installed on the bridges.

Kyrgyz Zhol Kurulush is a road construction company. It was established in 2015. According to the Ministry of Justice, its founder is Ulan uulu Keldibek, and its general director is Bakyt Ismailov. The company has a license for the right to engage in urban development, design and survey work, as well as to perform construction and installation work.
