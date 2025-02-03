Irrigated land in Issyk-Ata district to be transformed for road construction

Irrigated land in Issyk-Ata district will be transformed for road construction. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev signed a resolution on the transformation of a 1.8-hectare irrigated arable land plot for the construction of a highway in Ak-Kuduk rural district.

This plot will be transferred from the category of «agricultural land» to the category of «industrial, transport, communications, energy, defense and other land».

The district state administration has been instructed to amend the land registration documentation and use the land for its intended purpose.

Officials must ensure the maintenance and protection of historical and cultural heritage sites, the involvement of an archaeologist for archaeological supervision during excavations and construction work in accordance with the law, as well as the payment of the amount of compensation for losses and lost profits of agricultural and forestry production.