Departments receive new cars manufactured in Kyrgyzstan

In honor of the 33rd anniversary of Kyrgyzstan’s independence and the 100th anniversary of the Kara-Kyrgyz Autonomous Region, the Ministry of Finance handed over 60 Chevrolet Tracker cars manufactured at Tulpar Motors plant in Belovodskoye village to territorial departments. The ministry reported.

These cars will be used by 55 territorial departments and 5 departmental divisions to improve the quality of work and solve transport problems in the mountainous areas of the country.

The Ministry of Finance reported that the ceremony of handing over the vehicles was held by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov and the Minister of Finance Almaz Baketaev.