Kyrgyzaltyn opens store for sale of gold bars

Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC opens a store for the sale of gold bars in Bishkek. Spokesman for the President Askat Alagozov posted on Facebook.

According to him, the store, in which Kyrgyzaltyn will sell gold bars, will be opened on September 5.

«Everyone will be able to purchase ingots of different weights. The introduction of gold bars for free sale is the instruction of the head of state Sadyr Japarov,» Askat Alagozov posted.

Earlier, Mayor of Kara-Balta city Mirlan Zhekshenov told that the opening of a workshop for the production of gold bars was expected within the framework of the state project. According to him, the construction and reconstruction of the workshop building is fully completed — the area of the facility is 1,500 square meters. The total investment amounted to 300 million soms.

On August 30, President Sadyr Japarov visited the workshop for production of gold bars. He was shown samples of gold bars and the process of their production.
link: https://24.kg/english/304011/
