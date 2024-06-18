11:58
Mudflow sweeps away and kills boy in Nooken

Residents of 300 houses were evacuated due to mudflows in villages of Jalal-Abad region. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to it, a mudflow came down the day before at 5.30 p.m. in Eski-Kochkor-Ata, Boston villages of Nooken district. Rescuers, police officers, ambulance crews, and civil protection officers are working to eliminate its consequences.

It is noted that the mudflow swept away a 10-year-old boy. Local residents found the body of the child at 7.10 p.m.
link: https://24.kg/english/296865/
views: 65
