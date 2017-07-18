11:39
Locust destroys pastures and crops in Naryn

Locusts, destroying crops and pastures, were detected in Jumgal district of Naryn region. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, locusts were found on 2,500 hectares in Kuyruchuk village. The pests have already started to destroy six hectares of barley and 22 hectares of wheat. In addition, there is a danger of locusts on 260 hectares of agricultural land in Jany-Aryk village, 480 hectares in the village of Bash-Kuugan and on 380 hectares in Bayzak village.

It is noted that on July 17, the specialists of the Ministry of Emergency Measures treated 1,017 hectares of land in Kuyruchuk village with chemicals.
link:
views: 70
