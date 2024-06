Active members and supporters of the banned religious movement Yakyn Inkar were detained. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Security services searched the houses of members and supporters of the religious movement. They found a large number of printed publications, computers, flash drives, which, according to preliminary data, contained propaganda of extremist ideology.

One of the detainees positions himself as the «caliph» of Muslims. He was brought to justice as a defendant under Article 331 «Creation and financing of an extremist organization» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and placed in the pre-trial detention center No. 1.

Necessary measures are ongoing.