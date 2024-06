Man died in a fire in Alamedin district. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to it, a utility building located behind Bishkek-Alma-Ata cafe, not far from Ak-Zhol checkpoint, caught fire on June 3 at about 11 a.m.

Three fire crews were involved in fire extinguishing. The fire was completely extinguished at 2 p.m.

A man, 21, died in the fire. Another 21-year-old man was injured. He was taken to the hospital. His condition is stable.