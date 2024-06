A friendly football match was held between Kyrgyzaltyn Premier League team and children from Altyn Uya orphanage before the upcoming Children’s Day.

The purpose of the event was to support the younger generation, the company’s contribution to the socialization of children in difficult life situations.

Сhildren from Altyn Uya orphanage took the first place. Kubat Abdraimov, Chairman of Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC, congratulated the winners and presented them with a Cup and incentive gifts.