President of Ukraine gives interview to journalists from Central Asia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky gave an interview for the first time to journalists from three Central Asian countries — Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan in the building of a bombed publishing house. Telegram channel «Yurt of Analysts» reports.

The meeting with the head of Ukraine reportedly took place in Kharkov, which has been subjected to systematic air attacks from Russia in recent months.

As «Yurt of Analysts» writes, this press conference was not planned. They had to hastily organize the event at Factor-Druk publishing house, Ukraine’s largest printing complex.

In his Telegram channel, Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the publishing house came under massive fire the day before.

Seven people were killed, 21 were injured.