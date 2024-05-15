The European Union (EU) has a strong presence in the Central Asian region and intends to step up its work there. The EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala said during the international conference «Turkmenistan and the EU: 30 years of cooperation.»

«The EU has a very strong presence in the Central Asian region. And our goal is to contribute to the development and prosperity of these countries, and sustainability. In the next 30 years, we plan to continue working in Turkmenistan and in other Central Asian countries, partners, for the benefit of these countries and the EU,» she said.

Terhi Hakala also recalled that the EU-Central Asia Transport Investment Forum was held in Brussels in January of this year.

«In January, the EU organized an investment forum, and in March there were also discussions about our commitment and obligations related to the allocation of $10 billion from the EU for the Trans-Caspian Corridor project, which will help expand trade relations and engage more and more people in its activities. This will contribute to the expansion of not only the transport, but also the energy corridor,» the Special Representative of the European Union noted.

The Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor is an international route that should connect Europe and Central Asia. It is expected that goods will be delivered along it in just 15 days.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said that «the West wants to sow discord between the Russian Federation and the countries of Central Asia.»

«We are convinced that the Central Asian capitals realize all the risks and potential damage from excessive rapprochement with the West, following its promises, and joining anti-Russian restrictions,» he said.