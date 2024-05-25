16:20
New mayor of Karakol city appointed

The President of Kyrgyzstan signed a decree according to which, guided by Article 71 of the Constitution of the Kyrgyz Republic, in accordance with Article 47 of the Law «On Local State Administration and Local Government Bodies,» Farkhat Alzhambaev was appointed mayor of the city of Karakol, Issyk-Kul region.

Farkhat Alzhambaev was born on April 13, 1982.

He was a deputy director for economic affairs and a kulatuu coach. Since 2012 — President of the Vale Tudo Federation in Issyk-Kul region.

From 2014 to 2018 — Director of Ykcham LLC.

2016 — Deputy of the City Council, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Housing and Communal Services.

He also worked as the head of Vodokanal municipal enterprise.

He graduated from the Issyk-Kul Cooperative Institute with a degree in economics.
