Russian and Kyrgyz Post to halve delivery fees

Russian Post and Kyrgyz Pochtasy state enterprise signed an agreement to reduce delivery fees for corporate clients. Website of the Russian Post says.

The cost of delivery of parcels of corporate clients from Russia to the Kyrgyz Republic will be halved in June 2021: delivery of a parcel weighing up to a kilogram will cost 498 rubles instead of 1,046. Each additional kilogram will cost 96 rubles instead of 182.

The Kyrgyz post also plans to significantly reduce the fee for delivery to Russia in the near future.

«The tariff reduction can provide a good incentive for the growth of exports from Russia to Kyrgyzstan. We see that the demand for delivery to the EAEU countries is growing. In 2020, despite transport restrictions, exports to the Union countries grew by 9 percent to 327,000 shipments per year. We are confident that the new tariffs will help even more online stores and sellers, primarily small and medium-sized businesses, to start selling goods abroad,» Aleksey Skatin, Deputy General Director for Electronic Commerce at Russian Post, said.
