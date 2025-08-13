Kyrgyzstan - world leader in trust in AI and high level of human development

In the 2025 United Nations Human Development Report, Kyrgyzstan ranks 117th out of 193 countries, with a Human Development Index (HDI) score of 0.720, placing it in the «high human development» category. The country’s indicators have remained stable at the 2022–2023 levels.

The average life expectancy in Kyrgyzstan is around 71 years, the mean years of schooling stand at 12.1, and the expected years of schooling for the new generation are 14.7. The gross national income per capita, measured in purchasing power parity, is estimated at about $4,150.

The report places particular emphasis on the impact of artificial intelligence on human development. According to the study, Kyrgyzstan ranks first in the world in terms of public trust in AI — 96 percent of Kyrgyzstanis recognize its usefulness for society, far exceeding the global average of 56 percent.