Foreign agents law: Bir Duino hands letter to development banks' representatives

Representatives of the human rights movement Bir Duino Kyrgyzstan handed a letter to regional representatives of the development banks financing projects in Kyrgyzstan (Asian Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the World Bank) to express serious concerns about the «foreign representatives» bill, officially known as draft law «On Amendments to the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On Non-Commercial Organizations».

As representatives of the human rights movement noted, this letter was handed due to the fact that deputies of the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic may consider the bill on NGOs in the third reading from March 13 to April 10.

As it was reported earlier, in the joint letter a group of 15 organizations, including Bir Duino Kyrgyzstan, urge these international finance institutions (IFIs) to take concrete actions and jointly call on the Kyrgyz authorities to:

  • Immediately withdraw the draft law on «foreign representatives», as well as the draft law on mass media, making it clear that these initiatives are contrary to the principles and objectives of the development assistance programmes of IFIs in the country and that their adoption could result in the reconsideration of these programmes.
  • Take concrete and effective measures to ensure that space for civil society and independent media remains open in the Kyrgyz Republic, in accordance with the recommendations of international human rights bodies.
  • Agree to the creation of a platform that includes, among others, members of independent civil society, for promoting cooperation to solve socially impactful problems in the country.

As the letter says, if adopted, the law will pose a serious threat to the success of development activities in Kyrgyzstan.

Оn February 22, deputies adopted amendments to the Law on NGOs in the second reading, which will introduce the concept of «foreign representative» (analogous to a foreign agent in Russian legislation). 64 parliament deputies supported it, 5 voted against.
