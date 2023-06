Forced descent of dangerous stones is planned at the 129th kilometer of Bishkek — Naryn — Torugart highway. Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise reported.

The work will be carried out from May 30 to June 3 (from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) after the partial blocking of the road by the traffic police of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

During cleaning of the road, vehicles will move in one lane. With the accumulation of more than 30-40 cars, work will be suspended to pass them.