Water reservoir to be built in Leilek district of Kyrgyzstan

A water reservoir will be built in Leilek district of Kyrgyzstan. The public procurement portal says.

According to it, the Directorate for Construction of Water Facilities of the State Agency for Water Resources under the Ministry of Agriculture announced a tender for the purchase of design and survey work for the construction of a Leilek reservoir on Khojabakirgan river. It is planned to spend 180 million soms on these purposes.

It is noted that it is planned to build the reservoir to transfer the lands of Arka massif, which are irrigated by a cascade of pumping stations from Kairakkum reservoir, to flow irrigation from Kozu-Baglan river, develop new 1,800 hectares of land and increase the water supply of irrigated lands.
