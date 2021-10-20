Chynarbek Izabekov defeats wrestler from Iran at Veterans World Championship

A freestyle wrestler Chynarbek Izabekov defeated an athlete from Iran in the weight category up to 100 kilograms (division D) in the first round of the World Wrestling Championship.

The score is 8-4.

There are four participants in Chynarbek Izabekov’s category, who will compete in three rounds.

In the next round, the Kyrgyzstani will compete with an athlete from the United States, in the third — from Poland.

Talant Begaliev won a gold medal of the championship in the weight category up to 70 kilograms, and Saadanbek Niyazov won a bronze medal in the weight category up to 130 kilograms.

The Veterans World Wrestling Championship is taking place in the city of Loutraki (Greece).