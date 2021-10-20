18:06
USD 84.79
EUR 98.85
RUB 1.19
English

Chynarbek Izabekov defeats wrestler from Iran at Veterans World Championship

A freestyle wrestler Chynarbek Izabekov defeated an athlete from Iran in the weight category up to 100 kilograms (division D) in the first round of the World Wrestling Championship.

The score is 8-4.

There are four participants in Chynarbek Izabekov’s category, who will compete in three rounds.

In the next round, the Kyrgyzstani will compete with an athlete from the United States, in the third — from Poland.

Talant Begaliev won a gold medal of the championship in the weight category up to 70 kilograms, and Saadanbek Niyazov won a bronze medal in the weight category up to 130 kilograms.

The Veterans World Wrestling Championship is taking place in the city of Loutraki (Greece).
link: https://24.kg/english/211043/
views: 123
Print
Related
Aiperi Medet kyzy to participate in World Wrestling Championship in Serbia
Kyrgyzstani wins gold at Veterans World Wrestling Championship
Kyrgyzstani Meerim Zhumanazarova takes second place in UWW ranking
National wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan takes 5th place at World Championship
Wrestler Zholaman Sharshenbekov reaches final of World Wrestling Championship
Sadyr Japarov congratulates athletes on medals at World Wrestling Championship
Meerim Zhumanazarova gives interview after World Wrestling Championship
World Wrestling Championship: Video of medal fights of Kyrgyz wrestlers
Women's wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan takes 6th place at World Championship
Kyrgyzstani Meerim Zhumanazarova wins gold at World Wrestling Championship
Popular
New National Bank Chairman meets with heads of commercial banks New National Bank Chairman meets with heads of commercial banks
New head of State Tax Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan New head of State Tax Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Camera traps in Kan-Achuu nature park capture rare animals Camera traps in Kan-Achuu nature park capture rare animals
Former employee of Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan joins EEC Former employee of Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan joins EEC
20 October, Wednesday
18:00
Parliament accepts resignation of Ombudsman Tokon Mamytov Parliament accepts resignation of Ombudsman Tokon Mamyt...
17:54
Bishkek hosts 1st meeting of Investment Council under City Hall
17:36
Elections 2021: CEC accredits 50 international observers
17:27
Emergency Situations to buy 60 fully equipped fire trucks
17:11
Aiperi Medet kyzy to participate in World Wrestling Championship in Serbia