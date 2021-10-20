10:27
Kyrgyzstani wins gold at Veterans World Wrestling Championship

Kyrgyzstani Talant Begaliev won a gold medal in the finals of the Veterans World Wrestling Championship, which started yesterday in the city of Loutraki (Greece).

In the final bout in the 70 kg weight category (division E), he defeated Michael Lee Madry from the USA with a score 11-0.

Another Kyrgyzstani Saadanbek Niyazov will compete for a bronze medal of the championship in the weight category up to 130 kilograms in the same division.

The athletes are divided into divisions by age (from 35 to 60 years old).

The championship will end on October 24. In total, six athletes and two referees from Kyrgyzstan left for Greece.
