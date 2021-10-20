13:32
Kyrgyzstanis win six medals at Asian Ashihara Karate Championship

Kyrgyzstanis under the guidance of the coach Evgeny Toksobaev successfully performed at the Asian Ashihara Karate Championship in Karaganda. Representatives of Kyrgyzstan’s team told 24.kg news agency.

The strongest karatekas of Central Asia competed for medals in «full contact» and «ashihara karate». Kyrgyzstan was represented by six athletes.

Abdul-Aziz Poltayev took the first place, Bakhram Abdullayev — the second and Ibragim Khudaiberdiev — the third in full contact section.

As for Ashihara Karate tournament, Valentina Blagodarova took the first place, Rozanna Isangulova — the second and Aiturgan Karkenova — the third.

According to the results of the championship, Kyrgyzstan took the second overall team place.
