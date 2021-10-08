Sadyr Japarov congratulates athletes on medals at World Wrestling Championship

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov congratulated the athletes Meerim Zhumanazarova and Aiperi Medet kyzy on winning medals at the World Wrestling Championship.

«Meerim is our pride. You showed the highest skill in the final bout at the World Wrestling Championship. The gold of Meerim Zhumanazarova and the bronze medal of Aiperi Medet kyzy made the people once again rejoice at the victories of our wrestlers,» he wrote on his Facebook page.

He noted that the achievements of the national team glorify the Kyrgyz people and the country throughout the world.

«You are writing the history of Kyrgyz sports. I express special gratitude to the coaching staff, who perfectly prepared our athletes for the competitions,» the head of state said.