Meerim Zhumanazarova gives interview after World Wrestling Championship

«Everything is possible,» Meerim Zhumanazarova said in an interview after winning a gold medal at the 2021 World Wrestling Championship. The medalist appealed to the women of Kyrgyzstan and urged them to set big goals and not be afraid of anything in order to achieve success.

She said she was happy to win a gold medal at an international competition and noted the role of the two-time world wrestling champion Aisuluu Tynybekova.

«We follow example of Aisuluu Tynybekova and will continue to do so. She is the leader of our team. In 2019, I did not participate in the World Wrestling Championship due to injury. That year, Aisuluu became the world champion. I was very happy for her at that moment,» the athlete said.

Meerim Zhumanazarova stressed that victory would have been impossible without skilled coaches of the national team of Kyrgyzstan.