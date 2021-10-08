Women's wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan takes 6th place at World Championship

The national women’s wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan took the sixth place at the World Championship in Oslo.

The national team, which was represented by three athletes only, won two gold and one bronze medals.

Meerim Zhumanazarova and Aisuluu Tynybekova took the first places, Aiperi Medet kyzy — the third.

The national freestyle wrestling team of the Kyrgyz Republic took the 11th place at the world championship.

Greco-Roman wrestlers Zholaman Sharshenbekov (60 kilograms) and Beksultan Makhmudov (97 kilograms) will start competing today.