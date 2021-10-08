Kyrgyzstani Meerim Zhumanazarova wins gold at World Wrestling Championship

An athlete from Kyrgyzstan Meerim Zhumanazarova won a gold medal at the World Wrestling Championship in Oslo.

In the final, she defeated Rin Miyaji from Japan.

Earlier it was reported that the coaching staff of the Russian national wrestling team would file a protest against refereeing in the semifinal fight of the World Championship between Khanum Veliyeva and Meerim Zhumanazarova.

The national freestyle wrestling team of the Kyrgyz Republic took the 11th place at the World Championship. The women’s team already has two medals — a gold one by Aisuluu Tynybekova and a bronze by Aiperi Medet kyzy.

Greco-Roman wrestlers Zholaman Sharshenbekov (60 kilograms) and Beksultan Makhmudov (97 kilograms) will start competing today.