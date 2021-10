Kyrgyzstani Aiperi Medet kyzy won the fight for third place at the World Wrestling Championship.

Her rival was Anastasia Osnyach-Shustova from Ukraine – 12-1.

Earlier, the Kyrgyzstani defeated Marina Surovtseva from Russia and Maria Oryashkova from Bulgaria and lost to her rival from Estonia Epp Mäe in the semifinals.

Aisuluu Tynybekova became a two-time world champion, Alibek Osmonov won a bronze medal, and Ernazar Akmataliev won a silver medal at the World Championship.