Kyrgyzstani illegally mines cryptocurrency at mining farm

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) revealed and suppressed the illegal activities of the network of mining farms. Press center of the state committee reported.

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan illegally mined cryptocurrency, having created mining farms and connecting them to the distribution company’s electrical networks.

«More than 500 mining farms illegally connected to power grids have been revealed. It should be noted that the mining farms subsequently lead to a shortage of generated electricity, since one set of equipment consumes about 1,500-3,000 kilowatts per hour,» the State Committee for National Security said.
