19 children with disabilities enrolled into Gazprom Kyrgyzstan school

At least 19 children with disabilities have been enrolled into Gazprom Kyrgyzstan school. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

A meeting of the interdepartmental commission on the selection and enrollment of children with disabilities into this educational institution was held the day before. When making a decision, the child’s diagnosis, academic performance and a character reference from the school, which the child previously attended, are taken into account.

The City Hall reminded that, according to the agreement between the City Hall and Gazprom Kyrgyzstan School Public Foundation, a 20 percent quota of the actual number of students for free school education is allocated for children with disabilities every year.

«The quota for free education is allocated for children with disabilities, who have the ability to self-service, independent movement, independent communication with teachers and classmates, spatial ability,» the press service noted.

The Gazprom Kyrgyzstan school currently has 130 students with disabilities.

The capsule at the construction site of the school was laid on August 29, 2017. Since its servicing was estimated at 170 million soms per year, the educational institution was leased to the foundation with the same name for three years. A quota of 25 percent has been established for children with disabilities, Olympiad winners and excellent students for free education, the rest pay 23,000 soms a month.

At least 940 children got to the school now, 130 — under the quota.