Network of mining farms revealed in Bishkek and Chui region

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) revealed and suppressed illegal activities of a network of mining farms in Bishkek and Novopavlovka village. Press center of the SCNS reported.

«Citizens of Kyrgyzstan, with the assistance of individual employees of Severelectro OJSC, organized illegal activities for mining of cryptocurrency by creating mining farms with illegal connection to power grids and theft of electricity on a large scale,» the statement says.

Illegal activity of two mining farms was revealed in the capital and in Novopavlovka village on September 7.

Five hundred units of mining machines have been operating since the beginning of the year.

«According to preliminary estimates of Severelectro OJSC, the amount of damage from the theft of electrical energy by these mining farms is about 20 million soms,» the SCNS said.

A container with 200 mining machines was also found on the territory of the Bishkek FEZ on September 4.

The issue of compensation for damage caused to the state, as well as the prosecution of the organizers of the illegal activities is being resolved.