Deputy head of Talas district administration was caught red-handed when taking a bribe in the amount of 30,000 soms. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reports.

«It has been established that the deputy head of Talas district administration extorted money in the amount of 50,000 soms from a citizen for a positive decision and issue of permits for starting an entrepreneurial activity,» the SCNS informed.

A criminal case was initiated on the fact of extortion of a bribe. The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Internal Affairs Department for Talas region. The investigation is ongoing.