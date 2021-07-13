19:12
Iskhak Pirmatov hospitalized in Bicard private clinic

Defendant in criminal case om Kumtor, deputy Iskhak Pirmatov, was hospitalized in a private clinic. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The deputy of the Parliament has been transferred to Bicard clinic.

Previously, the former chief of staff of the President Daniyar Narymbaev was also hospitalized there.

Ex-prime minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev has been undergoing treatment at Bicard for the second month already.

The SCNS is investigating the criminal cases on Kumtor. The beginning of June was marked by high-profile arrests. Former and current deputies of Parliament Torobai Zulpukarov, Iskhak Pirmatov were placed in the SCNS remand prison for two months. The court also ruled to arrest the ex-prime minister Omurbek Babanov, former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the first vice prime minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev. Their supporters believe these arrests are politically motivated.

Two former deputies Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov were released from custody. They entered into a plea bargain.
