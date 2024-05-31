World No Tobacco Day: Kumtor launches “I Quit Smoking!” project

Kumtor Gold Company announced the launch of «I Quit Smoking!» project. The project will begin today, May 31, on World No Tobacco Day. The goal of the project is to create a smoke-free zone at all company facilities.

Photo Internet

Company employees can take part in the project by forming teams of three people, coming up with a name and registering. The team whose members completely quit smoking during the project period will win. The winners will be awarded with valuable gifts.

Professional support will be provided to the project participants. Medical workers will develop individual programs for each participant and support them at every stage.

The company calls on Kyrgyzstanis to stop smoking for the sake of health!