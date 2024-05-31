14:57
USD 87.70
EUR 94.85
RUB 0.98
English

World No Tobacco Day: Kumtor launches “I Quit Smoking!” project

Kumtor Gold Company announced the launch of «I Quit Smoking!» project. The project will begin today, May 31, on World No Tobacco Day. The goal of the project is to create a smoke-free zone at all company facilities.

Internet
Photo Internet

Company employees can take part in the project by forming teams of three people, coming up with a name and registering. The team whose members completely quit smoking during the project period will win. The winners will be awarded with valuable gifts.

Professional support will be provided to the project participants. Medical workers will develop individual programs for each participant and support them at every stage.

The company calls on Kyrgyzstanis to stop smoking for the sake of health!
link: https://24.kg/english/295510/
views: 164
Print
Related
$300 million in profit received from Kumtor for 2.5 years
New forest to appear in Karkyra tract - more than 300,000 trees planted
Underground gold mining project actively implemented at Kumtor
Kumtor increases volume of purchases from local producers
Kyrgyzaltyn to receive $151.3 million in dividends from Kumtor
Low-grade ore will be mined at Kumtor for two years - Ministry of Economy
Kumtor hands over assistance to socially vulnerable residents of Issyk-Kul
Own service provides catering services at Kumtor mine since February 2023
Kumtor announces profit of $302.4 million at year-end 2023
Underground gold mining starts at Kumtor mine
Popular
Rosatom prepares pre-feasibility studies for NPPs for Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan Rosatom prepares pre-feasibility studies for NPPs for Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan
Central Asia increasingly feeling consequences of climate change Central Asia increasingly feeling consequences of climate change
World Bank to allocate $52.4 million to Kyrgyzstan for landscape restoration World Bank to allocate $52.4 million to Kyrgyzstan for landscape restoration
Foreigner detained for drug trafficking in Vostok village Foreigner detained for drug trafficking in Vostok village
31 May, Friday
14:26
Hajj 2024: First group of pilgrims from Osh leaves for Saudi Arabia Hajj 2024: First group of pilgrims from Osh leaves for...
14:16
13-year-old boy found hanged in barn, uncle and his wife detained
12:45
Interior Ministry warns about fake videos with voices of country's top officials
12:33
World No Tobacco Day: Kumtor launches “I Quit Smoking!” project
12:23
Customs officers prevent illegal import of cars into Kyrgyzstan