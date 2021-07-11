21:14
Election results: 27.14 percent of voters cast their votes

At least 27.14 percent of the voters have cast their votes in the repeat elections of deputies of City Councils in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak cities. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A total of 167,909 people have voted in total.

At the same time, the lowest turnout was registered in Bishkek. Some 100,857 people came to the polling stations in the capital, or 23.64 percent of all voters.

The highest turnout was in Osh city, where 50,079 people made their choice that is 36.72 percent of the total number of voters.

At least 16,973 people voted in Tokmak city or 44.55 percent.
