Repeat elections: 9.7 percent of residents vote in Osh city

At least 9.7 percent of citizens have voted in the repeat elections of deputies of the Osh City Council during the first two hours. The Chairman of the Osh Territorial Election Commission Urmat Attokurov told at a briefing.

According to him, 78 polling stations have been opened in the southern capital.

«There are 152,718 voters in the city. Nine parties ran, one withdrew. Seven PECs had problems with the automatically reading ballot boxes, we managed to launch them manually,» Urmat Attokurov said.

At least 26 political parties participate in the repeat elections of deputies of three city councils, which in total have nominated 2,204 candidates. They are running for 121 seats.