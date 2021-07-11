09:00
Repeat elections: 3,511 citizens voted outside polling stations

At least 3,511 citizens voted ahead of schedule in the repeat elections of deputies of local councils in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak cities. Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) Tynchtyk Shainazarov announced at a briefing today.

According to him, a total of 3,995 applications were received for voting outside the polling stations, 2,605 of them — in Bishkek, 1,168 — in Osh and 222 — in Tokmak.

In fact, 2,277 citizens voted outside the polling stations in Bishkek, 1,031 — in Osh and 203 — in Tokmak.

«The voter list for voting outside the polling stations includes citizens who, due to health condition or disability, cannot come to the polling station to vote, as well as voters who are in hospitals, places of detention, voters temporarily residing in other places,» Tynchtyk Shainazarov said.

The President Sadyr Japarov also voted outside the polling station. «The precinct election commission organized an off-site voting due to the fact that one of the head of state’s personal body guards was diagnosed with coronavirus infection the day before,» the presidential press service said.
link: https://24.kg/english/200595/
views: 7
