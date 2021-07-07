19:24
Rally with demand to return kidnapped Orhan Inandi held in Bishkek

Rally with demand to return the abducted citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi is held at the Government House in Bishkek.

More than 50 people take part in the protest. All of them are supporters of the president of Sapat international educational institution.

Orhan’s wife Reihan Inandi is among the protesters.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov three times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.

On July 6, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that the government would demand Inandi’s prompt return to Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan.
